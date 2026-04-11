Andres Gudino News: Poor showing in loss

Gudino made two saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Pachuca.

Gudino was at fault for the opening goal after giving away possession inside the box to the opposing forward. Despite that mistake, he has still recorded four clean sheets in 12 Clausura matches, though he has conceded 13 goals overall. His 69.8 percent save rate places him toward the lower end among goalkeepers, which continues to raise concerns about consistency. He will next face Club America, who have scored just 14 goals in 13 matches this season, giving him a solid opportunity to bounce back if he retains his starting spot.