Andres Gudino News: Three saves in win

Gudino repelled each of the three Monterrey shots on goal Saturday and made one clearance as Cruz Azul earned a convincing 2-0 victory. Across his last five starting appearances, the veteran keeper has produced 20 saves and six clearances while conceding six goals. Look for Gudino to retain his place in net Tuesday when Cruz Azul face a difficult road test at Santos Laguna.