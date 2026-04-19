Andres Gudino News: Unused substitute against Tijuana

Gudino was an unused substitute during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Tijuana.

Gudino has apparently lost the starting spot to Kevin Mier after taking part in the first two-thirds of the Clausura tournament while his positional rival was injured. The Mexican had a solid start to the year, but his form declined as the season progressed, with his numbers now totaling 33 saves, 14 goals allowed and four clean sheets across 13 matches played. It seems difficult for him to play a role going forward unless there's rotation in the final fixtures.