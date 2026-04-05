Andres Herrera News: Assists in Saturday's win

Herrera assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 win against Atlanta United.

Herrera recorded his first goal contribution of the season Saturday as he assisted Max Arfsten's goal in the 61st minute. It was the only chance he created in the match and he also put one shot on target on the attack. He was subbed off in the 90th minute for Nariman Akhundzade.