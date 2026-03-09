Andres Herrera News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday

Herrera generated five crosses (one accurate) and three tackles in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Chicago Fire.

Herrera kept his first clean sheet of the season Saturday as he won three tackles, made one clearance and won three duels in his full 90 minutes of action. He was active on the attack too as he recorded five crosses, his third consecutive match with at least four. He's looked strong on both ends of the pitch to start the season and figures to continue to be an important part of the Crew's squad.