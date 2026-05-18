Andres Herrera News: Two shots off bench

Herrera registered two shots (zero on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Philadelphia Union.

After being an unused subbed in the Crew's last outing, Herrera subbed onto the pitch in the 67th minute Saturday, replacing Mohamed Farsi. He provided a nice spark on the attack, recording one accurate cross and two off-target shots in his bench appearance. He'll look to regain his place in the starting XI Sunday versus Atlanta United, the final match before the two-month break for the World Cup.