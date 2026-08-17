Andres Martin News: Scores from spot

Andres Martin scored one goal to go with six shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Villarreal.

Martin was the most involved player not just for Racing but across the entire match, contributing to nine shots overall, six of which he took himself while creating three for teammates. He put Racing ahead from the penalty spot in the 20th minute, converting the opener himself. He remains Racing's undisputed starter and top contributor at right wing, backed by 23 goals and nine assists last season and 17 goals and 17 assists the season before that.