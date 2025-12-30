Micolta already had a few opportunities to gain match fitness with the U21 squad during the final months of 2025, and it looks like he's going to have a spot on the first team after recovering from ACL surgery. When he was healthy, the central defender stood out for his work cutting off opponents' crosses and passes, recording 69 clearances, 23 tackles and 16 interceptions in his 17 Liga MX matches. He may be slowly reintroduced in the competition with Sergio Barreto and Eduardo Bauermann throughout the season.