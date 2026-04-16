Andres Micolta Injury: Remains out with meniscal issue

Micolta (kneecap) will do separate training for four weeks following a cleaning procedure on the meniscus of his injured knee, team doctor Fernando Marquez explained Wednesday.

Micolta suffered a slight setback in his recovery from a knee injury that has already kept him out of the entire Clausura season, and he's now unlikely to be involved for the rest of the tournament. This is tough news for the defender, who had previously been inactive due to an ACL tear, failing to take part in an official match since February 2025. Until he's fully reintegrated, Tuzos' center-back spots should continue to be occupied by Eduardo Bauermann and Sergio Barreto.