Andres Micolta News: Makes five clearances in draw

Micolta registered one shot (one on goal) and five clearances in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Atlas.

Micolta was busy in his comeback to the initial lineup after being an unused substitute in the previous game. The defender is averaging 8.0 clearances, 1.3 blocks and 0.7 interceptions per contest in the current campaign. Even in good form, Micolta could continue to rotate with all of Sergio Barreto, Eduardo Bauermann, Jorge Berlanga and later with Gustavo Cabral (undisclosed).