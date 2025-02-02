Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andres Micolta headshot

Andres Micolta News: Makes five clearances in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Micolta registered one shot (one on goal) and five clearances in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Atlas.

Micolta was busy in his comeback to the initial lineup after being an unused substitute in the previous game. The defender is averaging 8.0 clearances, 1.3 blocks and 0.7 interceptions per contest in the current campaign. Even in good form, Micolta could continue to rotate with all of Sergio Barreto, Eduardo Bauermann, Jorge Berlanga and later with Gustavo Cabral (undisclosed).

Andres Micolta
Pachuca
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now