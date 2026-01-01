Montano suffered the injury in May and missed the entire Apertura campaign because of it. His next chance to see action could now come around the middle of the Clausura tournament, although his injury may be difficult to fully overcome after such a long time on the sidelines. Before getting hurt, he was influential in attack, scoring four goals and providing one assist over his last five league games. Montano will look to challenge Luka Romero, Jose Ignacio Rivero and Angel Marquez in terms of playing time towards the end of the season.