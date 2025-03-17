Andres Montano News: Makes most of appearance

Montano scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-0 win against Atlético San Luis.

Montano made sure to make the most of his opportunity off the bench against San Luis on Saturday. In 12 minutes played, the attacking midfielder scored one goal from two shots (both on target), made three passes into the final third, and won his only ground duel. The goal was Montana's first in five Liga MX appearances this season. The club will hope he can have a similar impact when they face Chivas after the international break.