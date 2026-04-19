Andres Montano News: Positive impact in draw

Montano recorded two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Tijuana.

Montano got the nod in the week 15 match at the expense of an underperforming Jose Paradela. The former Mazatlan man logged 71 minutes of play, marking his longest appearance since returning from a long-term knee injury in February. During his time on the field, he won the penalty kick that led to his team's only goal while generating a pair of opportunities and succeeding in each of his two dribble attempts.