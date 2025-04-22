Andres Montano News: Provides assist in draw

Montano assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Toluca.

Montano notched his first assist of the Clausura as he helped equalize the match in the 48th minute. The midfielder has been in and out of the lineup as he's been an unused substitute in the previous two games; however, he's managed to record a goal contribution in each of his last three appearances.