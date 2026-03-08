Andres Montano News: Scores as substitute in win

Montano scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-0 win versus Atletico San Luis.

Montano received a through ball in the edge of the box and notched another goal for the hosts in the 71st minute shortly after coming off the bench Saturday. He found the net on his first chance in 35 minutes of league play since recovering from an ACL tear. Previously in the season, he also delivered an assist during a CCC game against Vancouver FC. The Cementeros currently have a great depth of central midfielders, but Montano's improving form could allow him to get opportunities in the contention with Carlos Rodriguez, Agustin Palavecino and Angel Marquez.