Andres Montano News: Scores as substitute in win

Montano scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 4-1 victory against Necaxa.

Montano made the most of a brief appearance off the bench, as he increased the home side's lead to three goals after dribbling into the box in stoppage time Sunday. The midfielder doubled his scoring count in 183 minutes of play during the Clausura 2026 campaign. He'll push for a greater role in the final rounds of the competition, standing out as one of the main candidates to take a central attacking midfield spot if Carlos Rodriguez leaves for international duty.