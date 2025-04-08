Andres Montano News: Scores in win over Pumas

Montano scored a goal off his lone shot, created one chance and drew five fouls during Saturday's 3-2 win over Pumas.

Montano started for the first time since October and was having a very quiet performance until deep into first half's stoppage time, when he gave his team a 2-1 lead with a spectacular free-kick shot. That's now goals in back-to-back appearances for the midfielder after being scoreless over his first 23 games this season and he'll hope this helps him to keep getting significant playing time moving forward.