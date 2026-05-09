Andres Perea Injury: Sidelined again

Perea has been ruled out for an unknown period after picking up a leg injury, the MLS reported Saturday.

Perea had been inactive for several weeks with a leg injury earlier this year, so it's possible he suffered a relapse. In any case, he'll need to rest for more time before he can see game action again, having made just two substitute appearances since overcoming his previous issue. The absence of both Perea and Aiden O'Neill (ankle) will open up a defensive midfield spot that could be taken by Keaton Parks in the next few matches.