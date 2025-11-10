Perea suffered a gruesome injury Friday and has quickly undergone surgery, with the midfielder fracturing his lower leg. Unfortunately, this will end his campaign and will force him to likely miss the start of the next season, as he will miss at least the next four months and possibly more time. This is a rough loss for the club, as he is a regular starter with three goals and two assists in 27 appearances (23 starts) this season. That said, Jonathan Shore is a possible replacement in the midfield.