Andres Perea headshot

Andres Perea News: On bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Perea (leg) is on the bench for Wednesday's clash with Charlotte.

Perea avoided a significant setback following his return to the sidelines due to a leg injury. However, the central man has recorded only 62 minutes of league play this year, having dealt with a more serious issue earlier in the season. If he's fit enough, his presence might be required soon due to the absence of Aiden O'Neill (ankle) in holding midfield.

Andres Perea
New York City FC
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