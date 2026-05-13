Andres Perea News: On bench Wednesday
Perea (leg) is on the bench for Wednesday's clash with Charlotte.
Perea avoided a significant setback following his return to the sidelines due to a leg injury. However, the central man has recorded only 62 minutes of league play this year, having dealt with a more serious issue earlier in the season. If he's fit enough, his presence might be required soon due to the absence of Aiden O'Neill (ankle) in holding midfield.
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