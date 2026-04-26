Andres Perea News: Returns for NYCFC

Andres Perea generated one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against CF Montreal.

NYCFC got some reinforements back with Perea making his return to the pitch Saturday following his gruesome leg injury during the playoffs last season. He will compete for playing time with Aiden O'Neil and Keaton Parks in the defensive midfield, having made 23 starts in 27 MLS appearances in 2025, scoring three times with two assists.