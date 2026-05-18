Andres Perea News: Scores in draw

Perea scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against New York Red Bulls.

Perea recorded the game tying goal for NYCFC to salvage the tie during the Hudson River Derby. He came in in relief of Maxi Moralez, who picked up a concerning knee injury Saturday. This will likely mean more playing time available for the midfield, having made 23 starts in 27 MLS appearances in 2025, having just returned from his fractured leg suffering during the 2025 playoff run.