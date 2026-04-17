Andres Reyes Injury: Increasing workload

Reyes (lower body) was mentioned by coach Mikey Varas, who said the player has been involved in some training in recent days, per Sebastian Sanchez of The Sporting Tribune.

Reyes is not yet expected to play but may be closer to making his season debut after progressing in his rehabilitation from a serious issue. The center-back will hope to avoid any setback and potentially see limited action in May, providing depth behind Christopher McVey, Oswald Soe and Manu Duah.