Andres Reyes Injury: Preparing for return

Reyes (leg) is still preparing his return to the pitch. Per head coach Mikey Vargas, "We're still working with him. Andrés is not injured, per se, but we're just preparing him to be at his best for a long season" per Sebastian Sanchez of the San Clemente Times.

Looks like there is no real rush of Reyes' return, following a leg injury that was picked up towards the end of last season. He is still waiting to make his season debut for San Diego, joining from RBNY over the winter, were he made 22 starts in 27 MLS appearances in 2024, including the playoffs.