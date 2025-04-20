Andres Reyes News: Sent off against Charlotte
Reyes picked up two yellow cards in the first half and was sent off in the 43rd minute of Saturday's 3-0 defeat against Charlotte. He recorded one clearance and one block before his removal.
Reyes was sent off right before the break in Saturday's game after receiving two yellow cards. He will be suspended for their next fixture against Salt Lake on Saturday. Christopher McVey is find back his spot in the central defense for that game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now