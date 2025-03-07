Fantasy Soccer
Andres Sanchez Injury: Absent due to muscular injury

Published on March 7, 2025

Sanchez has been ruled out with a right quadriceps issue, according to the team's medical report.

Sanchez's return date is unknown, but he's not available for Friday's encounter with Bravos, which is the first game he misses since Jan. 18. The keeper recorded 22 saves, 19 goals conceded and zero clean sheets over his previous nine Clausura starts. His place in the initial squad will be taken by Cesar Lopez.

