Andres Sanchez Injury: Forced off Sunday

Sanchez left the field due to a foot injury during Sunday's clash versus Pumas, according to Cancha.

Sanchez was unable to recover from a blow to his right foot after only 15 minutes of play against the UNAM side. It's currently unclear if the goalkeeper will be ruled out of future games, which would be terrible news for a side that is already struggling at the back. Cesar Lopez should be the main candidate to start in Sanchez's place if required.