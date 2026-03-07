Andres Sanchez Injury: Subs off early against Cruz Azul

Sanchez had to leave the field due to a blow he suffered in a fall during Saturday's 3-0 loss to Cruz Azul.

Sanchez was replaced by Manuel Gibran Lajud as he suffered a potential injury during the defeat. The 28-year-old is now a doubt for future contests and may be excluded from the starting lineup for the first time this year if his issue is serious. He was in erratic form prior to Saturday's game, tallying 23 saves, 15 goals conceded and two clean sheets over nine matches played.