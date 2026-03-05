Andres Sanchez News: Allows one in win

Sanchez made three saves and conceded one goal during Tuesday's 4-1 win over Mazatlan.

Sanchez displayed safety between the posts, although he was largely helped by his team's dominance throughout the contest. However, the goalkeeper couldn't do much to prevent Josue Ovalle's well-placed header from going into the far post in the 75th minute. It's not the perfect fantasy stat line for a goalkeeper but the fact that he was able to avoid allowing multiple goals in consecutive games after the recent rough stretch can still be seen as a positive sign.