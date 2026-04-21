Andres Sanchez News: Beaten twice by Pumas
Sanchez had one save and allowed two goals in Friday's 2-0 defeat versus Pumas UNAM. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 86th minute.
Sanchez was beaten twice in this game, but he was unable to do much in the two sequences -- a Juninho penalty and a Jordan Carrillo free kick. Sanchez will have two favorable matches versus Santos Laguna and Juarez to close out the campaign.
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