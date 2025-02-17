Andres Sanchez News: Beaten twice versus Leon

Sanchez made one save and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Leon.

Sanchez had an unremarkable outing against an opposition that beat him with headers from inside the box. The goalkeeper has disappointed compared to his previous campaign, as his average has dropped from 3.4 to 1.5 saves per game and he's yet to keep a clean sheet in six matches played this year. His next fixture is a trip to Monterrey, who have produced the fifth-most goals in the league so far.