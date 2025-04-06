Andres Sanchez News: Concedes once in win over Mazatlan

Sanchez had one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Mazatlan. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 67th minute.

Sanchez was unimpressive despite the victory in a favorable matchup. The goalkeeper has yet to earn a clean sheet this year, although his side's performance has improved recently, especially in home games. He might be tested more intensely in the upcoming visit to Tijuana, who have scored eight goals over their last five contests.