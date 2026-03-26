Andres Sanchez News: Concedes two in loss

Sanchez made seven saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Leon.

Sanchez put in a solid performance, saving most of the shots he faced, but it was not enough to secure a result for his side. From an individual standpoint, it was one of his better outings, though his overall numbers remain concerning with a 64.2 percent save rate in the Clausura, placing him toward the lower end among goalkeepers. He has now conceded 19 goals in 12 matches with just two clean sheets. Sanchez will next face Monterrey in what should be another challenging test for both him and a struggling Atletico San Luis side.