Andres Sanchez News: Keeps clean sheet against Santos

Sanchez registered two saves and secured a clean sheet in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Santos. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 17th minute.

Sanchez wasn't heavily tested en route to his first clean sheet since February, delivering a solid performance in the midweek matchup. The keeper improved his season average to 1.4 goals conceded but fell short of his 3.2 saves per contest. He'll look to close out the campaign on a high note Saturday versus a Juarez team that ranks fifth in the league in goals scored.