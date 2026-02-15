Andres Sanchez News: Keeps clean sheet versus Queretaro

Sanchez recorded five saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 3-0 victory versus Queretaro.

Sanchez had a great fantasy outing as he added three clearances to his saves and clean sheet, becoming a key factor in his team's victory. With the Potosinos bouncing back from a series of unconvincing performances and now facing a rather generous schedule, Sanchez could have a good chance of improving his numbers of 2.7 saves and 1.7 goals conceded per game. His next challenge will be a road fixture against Atlas, who have scored six goals in as many matches.