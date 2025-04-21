Fantasy Soccer
Andres Sanchez headshot

Andres Sanchez News: Makes eight saves versus Pachuca

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Sanchez made eight saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Pachuca.

Sanchez stood out despite being unable to leave his goal unbeaten in Sunday's victory. The keeper achieved a Clausura season-high tally of eight saves, boosting his total to 43 after 14 matches played. He also recorded 26 goals conceded, though he didn't secure any clean sheets over that span. With his team failing to qualify for the knockout rounds, the next chance for Sanchez to defend Atletico's goal will come when Liga MX returns in July.

Andres Sanchez
Atlético San Luis
