Andres Sanchez News: Makes four saves against America

Sanchez had four saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-0 loss against America.

Sanchez struggled yet again as his side saw its defensive weakness exposed, especially after being reduced to 10 men in the second half of this game. The keeper extended a terrible run of form, conceding multiple goals for the fifth time in six starts over the early stages of the season. His next chance to bounce back will come in a round five meeting with Pachuca, who could continue to threaten his goal with talented attackers such as Salomon Rondon and Oussama Idrissi.