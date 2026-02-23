Andres Sanchez News: Makes three saves versus Atlas

Sanchez had three saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-2 loss versus Atlas.

Sanchez was unfortunate as there wasn't much he could do to stop a couple of penalty goals and a deflected shot during the defeat. He's in erratic form with 10 goals conceded and one clean sheet throughout his last four league games. He has also appeared to struggle with muscle issues a few times, though those haven't prevented him from playing every Clausura game so far. He'll look for a better outcome Saturday against Puebla, who have scored the fewest goals in the competition.