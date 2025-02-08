Andres Sanchez News: Makes two saves at Queretaro

Sanchez made two saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 1-0 loss against Queretaro.

Sanchez conceded Lucas Rodriguez's close-range header in an otherwise quiet outing. The goalkeeper stayed in the lineup after being questionable during the week because of a foot injury, and he's now expected to be chosen over Cesar Lopez in upcoming fixtures. He's not in great form with his team losing six of their last seven games and failing to keep a clean sheet since Dec. 1, and his next matchup won't be any easier against a Leon side that scored nine goals over the first five Clausura weeks.