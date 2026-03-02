Andres Sanchez News: Makes two saves versus Puebla

Sanchez registered two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Puebla.

Sanchez lost his clean sheet to a 90th-minute goal when he misread the flight of a set-piece cross, ending up with a disappointing performance against La Franja. The keeper has been inconsistent of late, earning only one clean sheet over his last six games and stopping more than three shots in two of those outings. His next chance to produce will come in Tuesday's matchup versus an improving Mazatlan side.