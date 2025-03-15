Fantasy Soccer
Andres Sanchez News: On bench for Cruz Azul match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Sanchez (quadriceps) is among the substitutes in Saturday's clash against Cruz Azul.

Sanchez was reportedly fit enough to start following his recovery from a slight issue, so it's unclear if he's just getting a little more rest or has lost the position to Cesar Lopez. The 27-year-old tallied 22 saves and 19 goals conceded while failing to achieve a clean sheet in nine games played before suffering the injury.

