Andres Sanchez News: On bench for Cruz Azul match

Sanchez (quadriceps) is among the substitutes in Saturday's clash against Cruz Azul.

Sanchez was reportedly fit enough to start following his recovery from a slight issue, so it's unclear if he's just getting a little more rest or has lost the position to Cesar Lopez. The 27-year-old tallied 22 saves and 19 goals conceded while failing to achieve a clean sheet in nine games played before suffering the injury.