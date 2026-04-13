Andres Sanchez News: Records nine saves against Toluca

Sanchez registered nine saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Toluca.

Sanchez had a fine display that was essential for his team to claim one point in a difficult visit. The nine saves represented his highest mark since December 2024 and prolonged his streak of three games with at least six shots stopped. In addition, he's now fourth in the current competition with a total of 49 saves across 14 starts. Up next is another tough fixture versus Pumas, who have scored the second-most goals in the league this season.