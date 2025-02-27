Andres Sanchez News: Saves five shots against Chivas

Sanchez made five saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 3-1 victory over Guadalajara.

Sanchez finally made a positive impact that helped his team end a terrible losing streak. The five saves were his highest figure since Dec. 7, but he still failed to get a clean sheet due to Chicharito's strike in the second half. The keeper could have a chance to stay on track Sunday at Atlas, who have scored the fourth-fewest goals in the league this season.