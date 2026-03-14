Andres Sanchez News: Starts against Pachuca

Sanchez (undisclosed) is in the initial lineup for Saturday's game versus Pachuca.

Sanchez was forced off early during the previous Liga MX match, but it turned out to be just a scare, and he's back between the posts for upcoming action. He'll look to improve on a mixed campaign in which he has made 23 saves and conceded 16 goals while keeping two clean sheets over 10 starts. His presence from kickoff leaves Manuel Gibran Lajud as a substitute option for now.