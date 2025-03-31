Andres Sanchez News: Tallies three saves at Santos

Sanchez made three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 3-2 win versus Santos.

Sanchez bounced back to the main lineup, but the result was a mixed performance in the victory. The keeper, who dealt with a minor injury before the international break, ended up regaining his place in goal over Cesar Lopez. However, it has been a difficult season for him, with 21 goals conceded and no clean sheets in 10 matches. Up next is a home game versus Mazatlan, who have scored the fifth-fewest goals in the league.