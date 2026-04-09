Andrew Baiera Injury: Set for ACL surgery
Baiera has been diagnosed with a ruptured ACL which will require surgery and a lengthy recovery, his team reported Thursday.
Baiera sustained a potentially season-ending injury after getting his first MLS minutes as a bench option over the first few matches of the 2026 season. The youngster had been used as a backup to either Tayvon Gray or Hannes Wolf, so those two players could continue to see extended outings in future contests.
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