Andrew Baiera headshot

Andrew Baiera Injury: Set for ACL surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Baiera has been diagnosed with a ruptured ACL which will require surgery and a lengthy recovery, his team reported Thursday.

Baiera sustained a potentially season-ending injury after getting his first MLS minutes as a bench option over the first few matches of the 2026 season. The youngster had been used as a backup to either Tayvon Gray or Hannes Wolf, so those two players could continue to see extended outings in future contests.

Andrew Baiera
New York City FC
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