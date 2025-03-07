Fantasy Soccer
Andrew Brody headshot

Andrew Brody Injury: Dealing with muscular injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Brody is expected to be out for an undisclosed amount of time due to a muscular injury, Thad Bell of The Kansas City Soccer Journal reports.

The extent of the injury is uncertain, but Brody won't be suiting up for KC in the near future. He spent the 2024 season at Real Salt Lake and was expected to be a depth piece for Sporting KC, however, so his absence shouldn't affect many fantasy decisions.

Andrew Brody
Sporting Kansas City
