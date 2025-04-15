Andrew Brody Injury: Returns to training
Brody (strain) was training Tuesday and is questionable for Saturday's match against San Jose, according to Daniel Sperry of the KC Star.
Brody was back on the training pitch Tuesday, a major boost after the defender has missed the past six games. This leaves him with a chance of making the squad Saturday, likely seeing a bench spot if fit, as he has only appeared off the bench in his one appearance this season.
