Andrew Brody headshot

Andrew Brody Injury: Returns to training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Brody (strain) was training Tuesday and is questionable for Saturday's match against San Jose, according to Daniel Sperry of the KC Star.

Brody was back on the training pitch Tuesday, a major boost after the defender has missed the past six games. This leaves him with a chance of making the squad Saturday, likely seeing a bench spot if fit, as he has only appeared off the bench in his one appearance this season.

Andrew Brody
Sporting Kansas City
