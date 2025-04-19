Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andrew Brody headshot

Andrew Brody News: On bench against San Jose

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2025 at 7:02pm

Brody (strain) is available as a substitute option in Saturday's matchup against San Jose Earthquakes.

Brody has yet to make a lengthy appearance this season, as he dealt with muscle problems for six weeks. While he may be back on the field Saturday, the full-back has no guaranteed output if given few minutes of play. He'll challenge Khiry Shelton and Logan Ndenbe for opportunities in upcoming games.

Andrew Brody
Sporting Kansas City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now