Andrew Brody News: On bench against San Jose
Brody (strain) is available as a substitute option in Saturday's matchup against San Jose Earthquakes.
Brody has yet to make a lengthy appearance this season, as he dealt with muscle problems for six weeks. While he may be back on the field Saturday, the full-back has no guaranteed output if given few minutes of play. He'll challenge Khiry Shelton and Logan Ndenbe for opportunities in upcoming games.
