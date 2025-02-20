Andrew Brody News: Signs in Kansas City
Brody signed with Kansas City on a one-year contract, the club announced.
Brody was waived by Real Salt Lake earlier in the week and landed immediately in Kansas City. The full-back played a large role for Salt Lake last year, totaling 23 appearances and 2,138 minutes, though only producing a single assist. Kansas City isn't exactly an excellent attacking environment, but Brody should compete for minutes.
